The new academic year 2023/24 begins on Friday for over 200,000 elementary and high school students and, according to the government’s latest decision, for the first time, it will end on June 17 instead of June 10.

The students will have one more break besides the winter break in the spring, from April 29 to May 5. The Minister of Education Jeton Shaqiri said that it is a practice applied in many European countries, and yields better studying results.