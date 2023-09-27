The Ministry of Education and Science in Skopje is hosting a conference on improving the quality of higher education in the Western Balkans this Tuesday, with the support of the Education Reform Initiative of South Eastern Europe.

Attendees at the conference comprise education ministers from Macedonia and Montenegro, as well as representatives from Serbia and Lithuania’s education ministries. Additionally, more than 80 participants from various regional educational institutions and European Union experts are present.

The conference’s agenda includes deliberations on the obstacles faced by higher education in the region and strategies for enhancing its global competitiveness, primarily through the reinforcement of regional connections and collaborative efforts.

In his opening speech, The Ministry of Education Jeton Shaqiri expressed the expectation that the conference would yield conclusions that could serve as a foundation for the development of policies aimed at enhancing the quality of higher education in the region.