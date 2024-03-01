As of my last knowledge update in January 2022, there isn’t information on a specific massacre conducted by Hamas or other militant groups in southern Israel on October 7. It’s important to note that my information might be outdated.

Regarding the humanitarian aid and the situation in Gaza, the German government, according to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, is increasing aid to the sealed-off Gaza Strip by an additional €20 million ($21.6 million). However, Baerbock emphasized that this amount is insufficient to address the needs of the people in Gaza. The German government is urging the Israeli government to allow safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has received criticism, and payments from some countries, including Germany, were initially put on hold following accusations of involvement by some UNRWA workers in attacks on Israel.

Baerbock stated that due to the collapse of law and order in parts of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army should ensure successful distribution of humanitarian aid. If ground access is insufficient, she suggested considering air delivery, including participation in airdrops with partners like Jordan.

A humanitarian ceasefire is deemed more urgent than ever to release hostages held by Hamas and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people.

