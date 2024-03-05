On Tuesday, a residence in southern Lebanon became the target of an Israeli airstrike, resulting in the tragic death of at least three individuals, as reported by state-run media.

The National News Agency (NNA) conveyed that the Israeli airstrike, directed at a two-storey house in the village of Houla, led to the complete destruction of the property. Among the casualties were the homeowner, Hassan Ali Qasim Hussein, along with his wife and son.

The news agency disclosed that Hussein, a farmer, had chosen to remain in his home despite the village being subjected to daily shelling by Israel.

According to information from a Lebanese security source, the airstrike occurred shortly after the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement claimed responsibility for its fighters targeting an Israeli position in Rweisat al-Alam, situated near the Lebanese border.

The Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed consistent shelling since the outbreak of the Gaza war, resulting in casualties on both sides. The conflict has prompted tens of thousands of residents in both countries to evacuate their homes.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant recently declared his intent to escalate military pressure on Hezbollah in response to the militia’s daily attacks on Israel. This heightened pressure will persist until the Shiite militia withdraws from the border region, according to the minister’s announcement.