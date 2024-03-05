The VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group, along with the coalition, declared on Tuesday their intention to propose 40 amendments and engage in all procedural, democratic, and parliamentary measures to obstruct the passage of laws pertaining to strategic energy investments, which they assert to be of a criminal nature.

VMRO-DPMNE MP Bojan Stojanovski expressed concerns about the desperation displayed by SDSM in its final days in office. Stojanovski highlighted the recent attempt by SDSM at the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Affairs to advance laws on strategic energy investments, condemning them as potentially causing long-term harm to Macedonia’s energy sector while benefiting SDSM’s leadership financially.

Stressing his viewpoint, Stojanovski accused Dimitar Kovachevski, Mile Zechevikj, and Fatmir Bytyqi of pursuing their personal interests at the expense of citizens who endure a 50 percent increase in electricity costs.

Stojanovski pointed out that despite the government retracting these laws, they were reintroduced with different signatories, namely ministers Fatmir Bytyqi and Kaja Shukova, disregarding expert opinions, public feedback, and input from the Ministry of Economy.

Highlighting constitutional implications, Stojanovski argued that the adoption of such laws would grant investors preferential treatment, placing the country in an unacceptable subordinate position. He emphasized that this contradicts the constitution and would suspend numerous laws applicable to all other legal transactions.

In a proactive move, Stojanovski announced that the VMRO-DPMNE would submit 40 amendments, incorporating suggestions from various experts. If accepted and incorporated into the laws, these amendments aim to ensure the standard implementation of the legislation.