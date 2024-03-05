Yesterday, the Ministry of the Interior issued a warrant for Shevalj Muaeremi, the leader of the Dukandjik group from Grcec. He is currently in Dubai, and apprehending him and potential extradition to Macedonia are anticipated to pose significant challenges.

Following their escape to Dubai, the Dukandjik group, known for operating the drug business in Skopje, faced setbacks. Shevalj’s associate, Orhan Bajrami-Oki, was killed in Greece, and Bedri Zekiri, a leader of the “Baron” drug group, found himself among the individuals granted clemency by President Stevo Pendarovski. Driton Ibishi is also currently evading authorities.