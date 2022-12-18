Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said Sunday the judicial system should explain the decisions it makes in a transparent way and work harder on increasing people’s trust.

Kovacevski stated this while answering a journalist’s question regarding the decisions of the Appellate Court on the “Target-Fortress” case and the reactions in the public.

It is up to the justice system, which is an independent authority from the Government, through a transparent procedure to explain to the citizens the decisions they make and to further work on improving its operations, with the aim of increasing the confidence of the citizens and providing fair conditions for that all citizens should be equal in the country before the Constitution, Kovacevski said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that he, like many others, expressed disappointment regarding this court case, which, as he said, only confirms the citizens’ low trust in the justice system as measured by public opinion surveys.