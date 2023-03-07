The two underworld figures who were killed yesterday evening in a shisha bar in Skopje were identified by media outlets as Jeton Krivanjeva – Zhila and Enes Iseinov/Iseni – Laci. A third person was wounded in the brazen mafia style attack, but survived.

The four attackers reportedly entered the bar in police uniforms, carrying automatic weapons. They made the patrons believe that they are carrying out a police raid, but then opened fire at their targets, shooting them in the heads.

After the attack, the perpetrators got away in an Audi A6. The vehicle was found burnt in the Shuto Orizari area, close to the ringroad, indicating that the killers had a reserve vehicle and fled toward Kosovo.

Krivanjeva already survived an attack on his life – in 2019 a group opened fire on him in the Alexander Palace hotel.