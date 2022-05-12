The blockade of Parliament put in place by VMRO-DPMNE led to tense scenes yesterday, as Speaker Talat Xhaferi from DUI tried to break the filibuster. VMRO-DPMNE representatives are using the Parliament rules to protract the discussion on all legislation, by talking about the failures and the corruptions scandals of the DUI – SDSM Government.

VMRO representatives are often forced to gather around the podium, during attempts by Xhaferi to deny them the right to speak and filibuster.