The US Republican Senator from Indiana, Mike Braun, presented a Resolution to the US Senate to proclaim September 2023 a month of Macedonian – American Heritage, during which the language, the history, and the culture of the Macedonian Americans will be celebrated, the Voice of America informs.

The Resolution reads that it is very important to emphasize the crucial contribution and cultural influence of the Macedonian Americans in the USA.

“To recognize the Macedonian Americans’ numerous contributions in various sectors of the USA, including art, science, business, politics, medicine, and sport; to incite the citizens of the USA to mark the month of Macedonian-American Heritage by appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs that will acknowledge the culture contribution and achievements of the Macedonian Americans”, the Resolution reads.

Furthermore, the Resolution reads that “since the 1880s, tens of thousands of Macedonians immigrated to the United States in quest of civil freedom, human rights, religious freedom, economic opportunities, and safety in response to a long period of wars and turmoils in their homeland – the Ilinden Uprising against the Ottoman Empire in 1903, the Balkan Wars of 1912-1913, the First and the Second Wolrd Wars, the Cibil War in Greece from 1946 to 1950, and the communist politics in Yugoslavia”.