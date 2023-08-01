DUI and SDSM are silently pushing bicameral parliament by including in the proposal for constitutional amendments an idea for an Interethnic Relations Committee of 43 members that will have the same competencies as a senate in the bicameral parliament, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mockoski claims.

“Why did they have to introduce that idea in this phase of the procedure? We are now debating only the need to open the Constitution. Why are they pushing a de facto bicameral parliament, with 43 MPs in the second chamber?” Mickoski asked.

Mickoski stressed that this idea additionally weakens the country’s positions.

“They are trying to make things worse, so the next government would have a very difficult starting position”, Mickoski explained.