Numerous and well documented are the Macedonians living in Bulgaria plights, the punishment with jail sentences only because they declared themselves as Macedonians, professor doctor Katerina Todorovska of the Institute for National History, and added that lies and fabricated judicial proceedings were a daily routine in Bulgaria.

One fate like that is described in Stojan Gerasimov’s diary, which the professor shared with the public.

“His documents reveal that Stojan Gerasimov Vasilev is a Bulgarian, but was forcefully moved to another region because of his activities related to the Macedonian national issue. For his activities, the documents reveal, he was additionally sentenced to eight months of prison. What else should we say about the Bulgarian “European values”, the professor asks.