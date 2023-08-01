Another scandal is lurking from the inexhaustible coffers of SDS and DUI – four million US dollars, which belong to the Republic of Macedonia, are hidden n the bank account of the Macedonian UN Mission and the Ambassador refuses to transfer them to Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski stated on Tuesday.

The money came from the selling of the ex-Yugoslav President Josip Broz – Tito’s apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York. Last Autumn $3.4 million were transferred to the account of the Macedonian UN Mission, the other $600,000 will arrive soon.

And that is all well, but the Macedonian Ambassador to the UN, Ljubomir Frchkovski, refuses to return the money to Macedonia

“Ambassador Frchkovski, despite several letters from the MoFA Bujar Osmani asking him to transfer the money to Macedonia – one in December last year, another one in June this year – he refuses to do so, and keeps the money on the Mission’s account.

Stoilkovski asked several questions related to the issue.

1. What is Ambassador’s instruction for spending the money and who gave it to him?

2, Is the money intended for buying another property by a shadowy deal?

3. Why PM Kovachevski didn’t react to this?

4. Does the transitional professor and politicians think that he can appropriate the money, as he and his friends did in the 1990s?с?