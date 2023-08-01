The former Vice-PM Radmila Shekerinska came up with an idea of how to make VMRO-DPMNE vote for constitutional amendments.

She asked the ruling parties to prepare a specific and clear proposition, which will call upon the opposition to vote for the amendments, but previously all parliamentarian parties would sign an agreement stipulating that if Bulgaria continues with her demands, th amendments would immediately become invalid.

“This is not a very elegant solution but does the job regarding the real political guarantees that both parties have a sincere interest in a functional enlargement of the EU. Similar to the EU attitude to West Balkan, The EU countries want to believe that every country will move identically regarding the reforms but have a backup plan if it doesn’t work, which would reverse the entire process”, Shekerinska explained.