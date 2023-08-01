Over half a million euros will the celebration of the state holidays cost, especially for the Ohrid Framework Agreement. Only two companies won all the tenders, at a public call with no other competition. The firm from Tetovo, Arberia Design will organize the Ohrid Framework Agreement celebration, as it does each year since Grubi is in power, and for that, it will be awarded €100,000, Deutsche Welle analyzes.

The company Skopje Film Studio will organize all the other celebrations, including an event related to the Open Balkan. The Government will pay these two companies €500,000.