The Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic said yesterday that he supports the arrival of a team from the US that will help the fight against corruption. He added that some of the experts are already in Macedonia.
The American friends are welcome and I think some of them are already here, said Maricic.
The government’s inability to deal with corruption was pointed out by US Ambassador Aggeler, who announced that a sanctions team from Washington would come to Macedonia to take a more aggressive approach to past and present corrupt actors and review all possible procedures.
The justice sector in Macedonia needs more investigations, and prosecutions to show that no one is above the law, Ambassador Aggeler wrote.
Comments are closed for this post.