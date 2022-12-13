The Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic said yesterday that he supports the arrival of a team from the US that will help the fight against corruption. He added that some of the experts are already in Macedonia.

The American friends are welcome and I think some of them are already here, said Maricic.

The government’s inability to deal with corruption was pointed out by US Ambassador Aggeler, who announced that a sanctions team from Washington would come to Macedonia to take a more aggressive approach to past and present corrupt actors and review all possible procedures.