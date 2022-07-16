The United States welcomes the decision by the parliament of Macedonia to take the next steps on Macedonia’s EU accession path, said the U.S. Department of State.

We recognize the difficult compromises foreseen in this compromise, which recognizes and respects the cultural identity of Macedonia and the Macedonian language. This decision comes at a critical moment for Macedonia, the Western Balkans and Europe. The European Union, which includes the entire Western Balkans, including Albania and Macedonia, will be stronger and more prosperous. Now is the time to build momentum and work on the next steps, reads the statement.