VMRO-DPMNE announces the publication of a new affair – “Secret Properties”, about who hides what in the government and how institutions take part in hiding properties, instead of enforcing the law.

The institutions are not doing their job and suffer from illegalities and crime. A group of people from SDS and DUI work for themselves instead of serving the people. Laws do not apply to government officials, and institutions do not act when it comes to them. On Monday at 12 h, we will reveal how property is hidden and how the government works for itself. The “Secret Properties” affair is worth several million euros. That is why Macedonia is sinking instead of moving forward, said VMRO-DPMNE.