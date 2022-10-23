Macedonia’s Government is organizing Sunday a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of Goce Delcev in the Skopje City Park on the occasion of October 23 – Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle.

The event will be attended by a government delegation consisting of Filip Nikoloski, Deputy Minister of Finance, Robert Alagjozovski, National Coordinator for Interculturalism, One Society, Cultural Development and Interdepartmental Cooperation and Bekim Redzepi, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications.