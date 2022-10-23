VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, congratulated the great holiday October 23 – Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle

October 23 – Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle.

The day when the Macedonian revolutionary organization, later VMRO, was formed, which is a constant of the Macedonian people’s struggle for freedom and independence of Macedonia. If that heroic epic of ups and downs should be described in one sentence, it is indisputable to say that today we are celebrating 129 years of VMRO, a struggle for Macedonia that continues!, said Mickoski.