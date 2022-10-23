President Stevo Pendarovski congratulated Sunday the Day of Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle – October 23, saying that on this day we remind of the brave young people who established the Macedonian Revolutionary Organization in 1893 and laid the foundations of an organized revolutionary struggle for freedom and the creation of an independent Macedonian state.

Inspired by this idea, generations of patriots joined the long struggle for a free Macedonian republic, based on the ideals of justice, freedom, and dignified life in which there will be a place for every man and woman, regardless of nationality, language and religion. That brave vision that connected Ilinden 1903 and ASNOM 1944 was finally realized on September 8, 1991, in the independent Macedonian state.

Our generation is going through a period of profound global challenges and great uncertainty. Europe and the world, he points out, are facing an economic and energy crisis that was initially caused by the pandemic, but drastically deepened due to the war in Ukraine.

In order to deal with these challenges successfully, we need to be reconciled and united around the common goal of daily and dedicatedly building the Republic of Macedonia as an advanced European state with a developed democratic culture, sustainable economy, and transparent institutions. As a country in which law rules and injustice is sanctioned, in which young generations will be able to live with dignity with equal opportunities for progress, said Pendarovski.