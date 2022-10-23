The revolutionary ideology has the task of strengthening the Macedonian state and all its tasks and attributes which nowadays are put under a question mark, it was emphasized at the scientific symposium 129 years of VMRO “The struggle for Macedonia that continues”, which was organized today by the political party VMRO- DPMNE in Skopje.

At the symposium, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski congratulated October 23 in his address today and mentioned that 129 years of the Organization’s existence is a serious number for which many have given their lives, many are giving their lives, and many will give in the future.

For the new generation of politicians in Macedonia, the new generation of politicians in VMRO-DPMNE is an honor, obligation, and privilege to defend the smallest nation in the Balkans, which is the Macedonian people. And that may be a big challenge, but I am convinced that we can all respond to that challenge, the way we only know and know how – firmly, courageously, and motivated to defend the smallest nation in the Balkans, which is the Macedonian people, Mickoski said.

He mentioned that the responsibility of VMRO-DPMNE is to keep young people here, to make health care competitive, and to keep people with knowledge and skills in the country.

He said that the future is what we all have to fight for, to ensure the future of the generations that will come after us, and for that, as he said, a great social agreement is needed.

That agreement, as he said, means the unification and opening of VMRO-DPMNE to social elites, different structures of people, young people, the elderly, professors, workers, lawyers, and medical workers, all those who have not yet given their last word in the public world.

Speaking about Macedonia’s European future, Mickoski says he is ready to discuss constitutional changes, as one of the conditions, if there are clear guarantees from Brussels and the EU that Macedonia will become a member state by 2030 with a protected language and identity.

The opposition leader announced a new social agreement for unification and modern patriotism as two concepts to which his party will devote itself in the coming period.