Prof. Dr. Gjorgi Malkovski addressed the scientific symposium 129 years of VMRO “THE STRUGGLE FOR MACEDONIA THAT LASTS”, organized by VMRO-DPMNE, where he talked about the period after the Second World War and about the development of the indigenous armed uprising in Macedonia, which, as he pointed out, is a continuation of the Ilinden uprising, and the names of the partisan units also speak of that.

When we talk about the period from the Second World War, until 1992, we should keep in mind two key moments. An indigenous armed uprising begins and develops in Macedonia, which culminates in success during ASNOM, that is, with ASNOM’s decisions on the statehood of Macedonian independence and sovereignty. However, it should be noted that this period, which developed during the Second World War and after the war, is actually a period that is a continuation of Ilinden traditions. It is known that the Ilinden uprising and the Ilinden traditions inspired the rise of the armed uprising and the period of activities during the Second World War. The names of the partisan units that bear the names of the people of Ilinden speak about it, but the speeches, proclamations, and so forth also speak about it, where every proclamation, every written document, and every leaflet highlights and points out the fact that the struggle is a continuation of the Ilinden Uprising, said Malkovski.

He also added that the process of creating Macedonian statehood after the Second World War is extremely important because of the start of the illegal activity of young revolutionaries who were called “Centovists”.