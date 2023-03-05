Activists from the youth group of VMRO-DPMNE gave mock awards to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and his top Government officials for their corruption and mishandling of the economy.

Kovacevski in particular was “awarded” for spending 26,000 EUR for his own promotion on the social media platforms, and for profitting off the energy crisis he caused, through his family solar panel business.

Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic was “awarded” for tourism, and First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi for his numerous corrupt real-estate deals.