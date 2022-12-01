The mayors of VMRO-DPMNE have shown in the past year that with a lot of work and effort, a lot can be changed and achieved. Through the implementation of a large number of projects of interest to the citizens and improvement of daily living, it was shown that not all are the same, while some steal and lie, the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE with dedicated work brought a better future for the citizens, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Through the “Your idea for change” project, the party offers citizens the opportunity to propose their ideas and projects that they would like to be implemented, all with the aim of jointly planning the development of the municipalities.

In the next two weekends, on December 3-4, as well as on December 10-11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., citizens will be able to propose projects and ideas that will be included for the 2023 budget year. The plans and projects already planned for the next budget year by the mayors will be presented to all citizens.

At the same time, citizens will be able to submit their proposals online on the website http://budzet.mk, which will later be reviewed by experts and professionals.