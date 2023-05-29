Dimitar Kovacevski should submit the initiative for constitutional amendments to the Parliament as soon as possible, so it will be evident that he doesn’t have the majority and elections could be called. He should also submit his signed resignation at the same time. In that manner, Kovacevski will finally resign, the party commissioners will cease receiving enormous per diems, and the state will be rescued from further pillaging by the ruling parties”, the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, Naum Stoilkovski, stressed on Monday.

“The alleged experts who are working on the constitutional amendments have no mandate from the Parliament, they are mere executioners of the ruling parties’ wishes and ideas, which go as far as redefining the unitarian character of Macedonia”, Stoilkovski said.

VMRO-DPMNE’s position is clear: there will be no constitutional amendments under Bulgarian diktat. That is the position of 90% of the people, even of some SDSM MPs.

“Macedonian EU integration will not turn into assimilation and erasing of the Macedonian identity, culture, and history”, Stoilkovski pointed out.