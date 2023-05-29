The hireling in the Government Kovacevski and his boss Grubi will spend an additional €11 million on specialists’ salaries of €36,500 per month for supervising the corridors, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

According to the excerpts of the contract between the Government and the contractor that the party received from whistleblowers, an additional €11 million will be spent on the engagement of at least five supervising specialists, with a monthly salary of €36,500, the party statement reads.

“First, the Government took the obligation to pay penalties of over €150 million, now there are new details of the contract coming out daily, revealing new expenses to be paid from the Budget. On top of all that, there is the amount to be paid for the expropriation of fixed assets along the corridors’ route, which may raise to several hundred million euros. The hireling in the Government Kovacevski and his boss Grubi are conducting the robbery of the century, but they will be held accountable”, the statement concludes.