VMRO-DPMNE with a double lead over SDSM, the party leader Hristijan Mickoski with a triple lead over the SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski – if SDSM thinks these results are false, let’s call early elections and the people will serve them with the most correct poll. All public opinion polls show that SDS is losing to VMRO-DPMNE catastrophically – the opposition VMRO-DPMNE commented on the latest poll of public opinion, conducted by the Institute for Political Researches from Skopje.

“The injustices, the crime, the defeats, and the humiliations brought by SDS and DUI stand behind these two parties’ weak rating. The hope, work, dedication, and consistency of VMRO-DPMNE stand behind the huge trust that the people are investing in the party”, reads the party’s statement.