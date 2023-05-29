According to the last public opinion poll, conducted by the Institute for Political Researches from Skopje on behalf of the political TV show Detector, 55.8% of Macedonian citizens would support membership in the EU, while a quarter of the respondents, or 24.8%, would be against it.

The poll reveals that 93.5% of ethnic Albanians would support the EU membership, with only 4.5% against. Among ethnic Macedonians, on the other hand, 43.5% would support the membership, while even 31.5% are against it.

The analysis of the last three polls that Detector conducted in the last four years reveals that from 2019 until today the support for the EU has decreased significantly. In 2019 67.4% of the respondents supported the membership, in 2020 the nu,ber fell to 65.5%, just to reach 55.5% today.