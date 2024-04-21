VMRO-DPMNE rally in Aerodrom (LIVE VIDEO) Macedonia 21.04.2024 / 19:52 VMRO-DPMNE is holding a rally in Skopje’s Aerodrom district. Party leader Hristijan Mickoski and the presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova are giving the key speeches at the event. You can follow the rally live. vmroaerodromrally Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.04.2024 Pendarovski dismisses VMRO’s “non-aggression pact” with ZNAM Macedonia 18.04.2024 VMRO begins its election campaign with a large rally in Ohrid News 14.04.2024 Siljanovska: I feel younger after every rally Macedonia News Bulgarian media react to SDSM’s football campaign ad Meager turnout at the main SDSM rally in Skopje, even the buses didn’t help Passports crisis: New delivery of 30,000 blank documents helps, but the printing capacity problem remains Taravari calls for cooperation with Albania, Kosovo, Bulgaria and Greece to ward off Serbian influence MIA: Mickoski expects to consolidate 61 votes after the elections and would choose the Albanian opposition as his partner over DUI Siljanovska: DUI is turning Macedonia into their Sultanate Elections: VMRO-DPMNE, SDSM and DUI plan rallies in Skopje Presidential debate scheduled for Sunday evening .
