The SDSM government failed to deal with the pandemic, creating total chaos in the country. Without any shame, they stood up the students regarding the corona voucher cards because some of them were left without a penny granted by the Government. A group of about 550 students at UKIM who, although they meet the criteria, did not receive cards. How can the Ministry of Education and Science in the time of the most modern technology not have a basic register with the number of students in the country?, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

Instead of the publication procedure being completely transparent so that the list does not include some who should not have been there, obviously the government knowingly carried out a typical bribe before the elections, the party said.

