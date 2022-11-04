VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that tomorrow he will state his position on whether he will accept the invitation to participate in the leaders’ meeting called for Monday by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, after consulting with the coalition partners, the parliamentary group, and the party’s Executive Committee.

Tonight I have a meeting with the expanded composition of the Municipal Committee here in Bitola. Tomorrow we have an event, I hope that on the way I will have the opportunity to consult with the coalition partners, with the parliamentary group, with the Executive Committee, and already tomorrow we will say whether we will go and if not, why we are not going, Mickoski said in response to a journalist’s question after the inspection of the construction activities for the asphalting of Brusnicki road in the Brusnik settlement in Bitola.

The Prime Minister and leader of SDSM, Dimitar Kovacevski, sent an invitation for a leaders’ meeting with the leaders of all political parties represented in the parliament for November 7, which should be held in the Parliament, in order to discuss the European path of the country, as well as the decisions which in the future should be carried out with a broad political and social consensus.

Asked how the party will achieve the goal of early elections, Mickoski says that they will do it “by securing 61 deputies in the Parliament”, which they are working hard on.