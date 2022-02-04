At a time when the government is less concerned about Macedonian history, VMRO-DPMNE is taking concrete steps. As the leader Mickoski announced on Thursday, VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament today on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev will submit a Declaration to Macedonian to outline the positions on the Goce Delcev issue.

When asked if he would join Bulgarian officials in honoring Delcev, Mickoski said that this is possible if Bulgaria agrees that Delcev was a Macedonian who fought for an independent Macedonian state. “Then there would be no problem”, Mickoski added.

Once this Declaration is put on the agenda, the Government will have no excuse not to support it because the image and work of the Macedonian revolutionary will be clearly protected and there will be no concessions on this issue.