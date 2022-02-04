Today marks the 150th birth anniversary of the foundation of the Macedonian statehood, the revolutionary and visionary Goce Delcev. On that occasion, several activities of the Macedonian top leadership are planned, and delegations from Bulgaria will also lay flowers at Goce Delcev’s grave in Skopje.

The Bulgarian delegation in the country will be led by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska, who will lay flowers at the central ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of Goce Delcev’s birth, along with Macedonian Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinova Stojcevska and Deputy Foreign Minister Fatmire Isaki.

President Stevo Pendarovski will lay flowers at the grave of Goce Delcev in the “St. Spas” church.