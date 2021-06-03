VMRO-DPMNE and the opposition MPs prevented the adoption of the amendments to the law on urban planning that the government wanted to pass in a shortened procedure, which would allow buildings to be built away from the eyes of the general public, the opposition party informed on Thursday.

Today, at the Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Communications, the government in a shortened procedure, without consultations from the professional public and the experts, but also the general public tried to pass legal changes again in the interest of the government. The current law on urban and spatial planning was adopted only a year and three months ago, on which both the government and the opposition worked, and it was welcomed by international institutions that cooperated on the legal text. VMRO-DPMNE had submitted amendments to the same, which were part of the remarks of the experts and presented them at a public debate in the Parliament, says VMRO-DPMNE.