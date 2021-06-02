While the Zaev regime is announcing groundbreaking on a new clinical center in Skopje whose cost is estimated at half a billion EUR for four years now, Serbia is well under way finishing its new center, for a fraction of the price.

Work in Belgrade is expected to finish in July and the facility will add 1,000 beds and 20 surgical rooms to the public healthcare system of that country.

The scale and capacity of the center pushed by Zaev and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce is similar. But the center in Serbia costs just 120 million EUR.

Before Zaev grabbed power in 2017, Macedonia was about to begin work on adding a large new wing to the Mother Teresa center in downtown Skopje, at a price similar to that in Belgrade. Zaev quickly cancelled the plan and hired the husband of a political ally to project a new center, at a new location, close to the Skopje ring-road, making it more accessible to visitors from Kosovo. And no work has been done in the past four years.