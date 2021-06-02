VMRO-DPMNE warns that Stojan Cifligaroski, owner of the SV Invest company which is part of the Zaev family business empire, has fled to the US. The opposition party recently revealed evidence that Vice Zaev, Zoran Zaev’s brother, was using the company to take over a lucrative coal mining contract in the state owned REK Bitola power plant.

Despite record setting profits under the Zaev regime, SV Invest is currently pushed toward bankruptcy, apparently in an attempt to conceal the company’s role in various shady deals.