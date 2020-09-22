The management of REK Bitola, Macedonia’s largest coal mine and energy plant, awarded a new contract to the SV Invest company, which is reportedly linked to the Zaev family, especially Vice Zaev, the brother of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

SV Invest has been awarded a number of contracts with the energy plant since Zaev came into office. “As 40,000 citizens are left unemployed, the GDP is down by historic 12.7 percent and energy prices spike, the Zaev family is enriching itself”, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said while publicly presenting the contract with SV Invest.

The contract was signed just after Bitola based businessman Siljan Micevski was awarded a contract worth six million EUR, on the same day when he testified in favor of the ruling SDSM party in court.