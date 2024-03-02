Woman robbed a dying man in Veles Macedonia 02.03.2024 / 14:41 A bizarre incident was reported in Veles, where a 54 year old man died from natural causes while walking down a street. A woman then approached the body, robbed him and fled. Police identified the 32 year old robber, and apprehended her. robberyVeles Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 17.12.2023 Missing 15 year old girl found after a day long search Macedonia 16.08.2023 Lake Mladost near Veles is not safe to swim in Macedonia 15.08.2023 Skopje Appeals Court defends decision to half prison sentence for drunk driver who killed a little girl Macedonia News VMRO-DPMNE nominates Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova as their presidential candidate (LIVE) After years of impunity under Zaev, a major police raid was carried out against marijuana smugglers from Strumica Divisions appear in the “opposition to the opposition” party Levica after struggles to mobilize support for its presidential candidate State prosecutors insist they are working on a number of major cases, including against their political patrons Pendarovski says he will run for second term, VMRO reminds the voters of his gaffes and failed policies Stevcho Jakimovski, the leader of GROM, claims to have gathered the requisite 10,000 signatures for his presidential candidacy Toshkovski told “Republika”: Voting with a passport using the old name does not go against the Prespa Treaty As the “guaranteed price” measure ends, some markets see price increases; the Market Inspectorate calls for social responsibility .
