In the interview with “Republika”, professor Nikola Zezov explained Bulgaria’s intention to jointly honor historical figures like Goce Delcev. According to him, the joint celebration aims to show the common history, which for Bulgaria is only Bulgarian.

I am deeply convinced that there should be no joint observation. Unfortunately, Bulgarian politics wants to take advantage of that eventual joint honoring and portray Goce Delcev as part of the so-called “common history”, because they treat that “common history” as Bulgarian history. And starting from that, I think that there should be no joint observation, emphasizes Prof. Zezov.