Ljupco Zikov, the duty defender of the SDSM government, responded with insults to the media and the public who were looking for answers about the amount of his salary of 120,000 denars as a director in the state company MEPSO.

Zikov, in a post on social media, responded rudely using inappropriate language.

Given that, according to the published photo attached to this post, it can be seen that Zikov is consuming wine, we assume that he did it in an alcoholic state when his reason and awareness were reduced.

We hope that the duty defender of the SDSM, the main character in the “Parasites” affair, Ljupco Zikov, will not change his opinion tomorrow when the alcohol evaporates from his body.