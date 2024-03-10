Sasho Topalovski has recently assumed the position of the head of SVR Skopje, bringing with him over two decades of professional experience within the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Throughout his career, he has navigated through various roles within the institution, starting as an inspector in the Department of Illicit Trade and Smuggling. Subsequently, he served as an advisor for Statistical Research and held positions such as an inspector in the Unit for Illicit Trafficking in Drugs and Weapons at SVR Skopje, SVR Kumanovo, and the EVR Chair Department for Property Crimes.

Topalovski has also contributed to the Ministry of the Interior in several capacities, including as a general advisor for Human Resources Management and a member of the Quality Management Unit. His expertise extends beyond national borders, with numerous training experiences both in the country and abroad. Currently pursuing a master’s degree at St. Cyril and Methodius University – Institute of Sociology and Politics, Topalovski recently shared insights on various pressing topics related to SVR Skopje in a recent discussion.

Elections are coming. You have been the first person in SVR Skopje for about a month. What is your assessment of the security situation in the country?

As Head of SVR-Skopje, one month has passed since my appointment to this technical position, governed by a limited timeframe mandated by the law. The primary objective is to establish conducive conditions for ensuring a fair, democratic, and peaceful election period. I am pleased to confirm that, by all parameters, the security situation in Skopje is currently favorable.

Several indicators point towards a positive trend, with a notable decrease in criminal incidents compared to February of the previous year. The number of robberies in February 2024 remains nearly identical to that of February 2023. Moreover, we have achieved a significant increase in the resolution of crimes. In the past week alone, a swift investigative process led to the successful clearance of multiple robberies in the territories of EVR Airport, EVR Karposh, EVR Chair, EVR Gazi Baba, EVR Centar, and EVR G Petrov. Criminal charges have been filed with substantial evidence against several perpetrators, and the competent authorities swiftly conducted proceedings, resulting in the detention of the offenders.



What is the situation regarding incidents of an ethnic nature?

Topalovski:I would like to highlight that, to date, we have not encountered any inter-ethnic incidents, reflecting the commitment to maintaining peace and harmony within our community. However, it is crucial to address certain issues affecting our department.

Operating at approximately 50 percent capacity, we are experiencing a constant outflow of personnel due to inadequate care for our police officers. Factors such as insufficient salaries, limited material resources, and the unique challenges of police work contribute to the unattractiveness of the profession. Despite these challenges, the professionalism of our dedicated staff ensures that SVR-Skopje remains steadfast in its mission to uphold citizen safety and protect property.

As a sector handling around 7,000 criminal-legal events annually, accounting for half of Macedonia’s total, we anticipate serious challenges ahead. We are committed to actively addressing these challenges, particularly in combating illegal drug and weapon trade. Throughout February and March, our Sector has implemented Action Plans to suppress these crimes. Notably, our Crimean Police division is fully engaged in addressing property offenses.

Furthermore, I want to emphasize our intensified efforts in combating illegal drug and weapon trade. The Operational Team from Searches at SVR Skopje achieved excellent results in February, apprehending over 30 individuals with a cumulative prison sentence exceeding 30 years. These individuals are currently held under central warrant, showcasing our commitment to maintaining law and order.

One of the current topics is peer violence, specifically bullying. To what extent can the police intervene?

Topalovski : In the realm of citizen safety, I would like to highlight my proactive approach in several meetings with the OSCE office at SVR Skopje, where I emphasized the importance of prioritizing training for key groups—parents, teachers, pedagogues, and police officers dedicated to prevention. The objective is to equip these groups with the skills to effectively prevent and address issues related to bullying and peer violence.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing these challenges, I have specifically requested assistance from the OSCE office to collaborate on developing a comprehensive training plan. The aim is to empower individuals within these target groups to promptly identify instances of bullying, engage in preventive measures, and effectively support victims.

I am pleased to share that the OSCE office at SVR Skopje has responded positively to this initiative. Together, we are actively working on a training plan that encompasses all relevant stakeholders crucial to resolving this issue. Given the increasing prevalence of bullying, it is imperative for the Department of Internal Affairs, in collaboration with all stakeholders, to collectively devise effective solutions. As a parent myself, I understand firsthand that there is nothing more paramount than ensuring the safety of our children.

What is happening with the Safe City Action Plan?

Topalovski :I am currently unable to offer any comments on this matter as I need to inquire further. For clarification, it should be noted that SVR Skopje has not actively participated with its own forces in the plan for the past few months. While all police officers are aware of certain actions and can act accordingly if necessary, it’s important to highlight that the sector comprises more than 2000 police officers who, in collaboration with other services, could directly contribute to the peace of the city of Skopje. It seems unusual that over 200 willing police officers from the EIP are not participating in the Safe City operation in a mixed formation.

However, a specialized intervention police force has been established to handle the security of Skopje. To better understand the reasons for this and the assessment behind such decisions, I will need to consult with the director of the Bureau of Public Security. They are the person responsible for the entire operation within the Public Security Bureau.