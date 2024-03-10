After Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace announced that she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the Palace said. Just last week, they reiterated this guidance in response to rampant online speculation about Kate’s health and whereabouts.

Today, Kate was photographed for the first time, in new paparazzi pictures taken by Backgrid (and published on TMZ); T&C understands the photos were not authorized. The Princess was seen riding in the passenger seat of an Audi car driven by her mom, Carole Middleton, near Windsor Castle. She was pictured wearing oversized sunglasses. Since being discharged from the hospital, Kate has been recuperating at her home Adelaide Cottage, which is located on the Windsor Castle estate.

There have been scant updates on Kate since her surgery, and Kensington Palace has emphasized her desire for privacy. When Prince William returned to public duties in early February, he said Kate has two “amazing and kind” nurses caring for her. Last week, when Kensington Palace shared that Prince William had to miss his godfather’s memorial service due to a “personal matter,” they provided a short health update on Kate, saying she “continues to be doing well.”

The photos are notable given the fact that Kate was not photographed entering or exiting the London Clinic, where her surgery took place. (Only Prince William was photographed driving to and from the hospital to visit her one day.) Meanwhile, King Charles, who has recently begun treatment for his cancer diagnosis, has been photographed in London and in Sandringham.