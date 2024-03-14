In the final days of the SDS and DUI rule, there is a notable trend of deceit, manipulation, and callous disregard for healthcare and its practitioners.

Prior to the New Year, assurances were made of permanent employment for all healthcare workers under contract. However, these promises were left unfulfilled, leaving them in uncertainty at the onset of the year. Come March, they were abruptly informed, “stay at home, your employment is not approved.

VMRO-DPMNE warned about this as early as last year, the SDS and DUI Government played with the health workers, and now in March it thanks them with an order to “sit at home

In colloquial terms, the SDS and DUI government abandoned these healthcare workers, and now they deceitfully pledge to resolve their employment status and offer indefinite positions after the elections. What have the SDS and DUI accomplished in seven years, besides decimating healthcare and prompting a significant portion of medical personnel to leave the country?

VMRO-DPMNE will promptly halt such unethical practices and demonstrate genuine care for healthcare workers and the overall health system.