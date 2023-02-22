US President Joe Biden highlighted Ukraine’s resistance and NATO’s unity as he delivered a major speech in Warsaw ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s all-out invasion.

“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kiev. Well, I just come from a visit to Kiev and I can report Kiev stands strong,” Biden said on Tuesday in the Polish capital.

“Kiev stands proud, stands tall and most important stands free,” Biden said at Warsaw’s Royal Castle, a symbol of the city once largely destroyed in World War II and later rebuilt.

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “lust for land and power” had met not only Ukraine’s armed forces but the “iron will of Americans.”

“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never,” he said.

Biden had travelled to Kiev on Monday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Source: dpa/MIA