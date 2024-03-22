Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages” of treatment.

The princess, known as Kate, described her diagnosis as a “huge shock” in a video statement released on social media. The news comes two months after she had temporarily stepped away from public life following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” said Catherine, 42, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate continued that “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The princess added, “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.” Kate said that she had told them she is “well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

She praised Prince William for being by her side as “a great source of comfort and reassurance” as well as the support she has received from the public.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” the princess said.

She ended her heartfelt message by saying that she was also keeping “all those whose lives have been affected by cancer” in her thoughts.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” Kate concluded.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the princess had “the love and support of the whole country.” Sunak said Friday on social media that Kate had shown “tremendous bravery with her statement” and that his thoughts were with her and “in particular her three children.”

Meanwhile, the White House said the update from the princess was “terrible” and that the administration was “incredibly sad to hear of the news.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration’s thoughts were with the royal and her family “during this incredibly difficult time, and certainly we wish her a full recovery.”

Jean-Pierre stressed it was “important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time, so I’m not going to go further than that.”