Ten people were injured when multiple missile waves struck Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, overnight on Wednesday, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s statement on Thursday.

On Telegram, Klitschko reported that while some individuals were receiving on-site medical attention, two had been admitted to hospitals.

He wrote that rocket parts had fallen in several neighborhoods, setting cars and buildings on fire.

There were sounds of explosions from anti-aircraft missiles in Kiev’s downtown, a dpa correspondent said.

The Russian military’s strategic air force was reportedly once more dispatched from the Caspian Sea following a few-week hiatus, according to the Ukrainian army.

Russia reportedly also used “Kinschal” (Dagger) hypersonic missiles, which are challenging to intercept, according to the Ukrainian air force.