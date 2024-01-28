After a 12-year tenure under the popular leadership of President Sauli Niinistö, Finland initiated the process of selecting a new head of state on Sunday.

In the initial round of polls, nine candidates are vying for the position to succeed Niinistö, who, after serving two consecutive six-year terms, was ineligible to run again.

Polling stations remained open until 8 pm (1800 GMT) on Sunday, with a provisional election result expected by the end of the evening.

It is anticipated that none of the candidates will secure an outright victory. If no candidate receives more than half of the votes in the first round, the two leading candidates will proceed to a runoff in two weeks.

The new president is scheduled to assume office on March 1, succeeding Niinistö.

Opinion polls have shown favor towards conservative former head of government Alexander Stubb and former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto from the Greens. However, in the latest poll conducted by broadcaster Yle ahead of election day, both the right-wing populist parliamentary speaker Jussi Halla-aho and Haavisto garnered significant support. The competition remains dynamic as the Finnish electorate decides on the next leader to guide the country into the post-Niinistö era.