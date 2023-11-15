Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen chastised UN Secretary General António Guterres once more for failing to act more forcefully against Hamas’s authorities in Gaza.

Cohen declared in Geneva on Tuesday that “Guterres does not deserve to be head of the UN.” “Guterres like all free nations should say clearly and loudly: Free Gaza from Hamas,” Cohen went on to say.

In response, Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that the secretary general is carrying out his duties with composure and iron nerves, basing them on the tenets of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Charter of International Humanitarian Law.

Since Guterres’ comments at the end of October, when he sharply chastised Israel for its retaliatory attacks, Israel has been furious with the UN leader in Gaza.

As “clear violations of international humanitarian law” and “collective punishment” of Palestinians, Guterres had declared.

Israeli authorities called for Guterres’ resignation. Cohen called off a meeting with the secretary general while he was in New York.