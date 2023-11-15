As NATO navigates Russia’s war in Ukraine and develops coordinated policies against China and other rising threats, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kalas stated that she is interested in being the organization’s next leader.Callas was asked if she would like to seek for the position when outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg goes down while speaking at the Defense Summit Politico. She said “yes” right away.The timing of Callas’ statement and her trip to Washington coincides with a rising anxiety throughout Europe—chiefly among the leaders of Baltic and Eastern European nations like Estonia—that US support for Ukraine’s war effort is waning.

Additionally, it coincides with NATO’s evolving role as a vital force assisting Ukraine in fending off a Russian invasion starting in February 2022 and with the alliance’s efforts to display strength and unity in the face of emerging threats like China, artificial intelligence, and other difficulties.Callas rejected the idea that the conflict was at a stalemate, saying it served Russian interests to paint battlefield conditions in that light.Callas emphasized the necessity for US assistance to bring about long-lasting peace in the region during his meeting with senators and representatives of the Biden administration on Capitol Hill.